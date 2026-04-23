Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Diamondbacks On April 23

Murakami is hitting for a .256 BA, .404 OBP and .622 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 20.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.026, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (9th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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