Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 22

Murakami is hitting for a .234 BA, .394 OBP and .584 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 21.2% walk rate. His OPS is .978, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (20th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.

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