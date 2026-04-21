Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Diamondbacks On April 21

Murakami is hitting for a .208 BA, .376 OBP and .542 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 21.5% walk rate. His OPS is .918 and he has scored 16 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (1-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.