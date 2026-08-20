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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Braves On Aug. 20

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Murakami has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .230 BA, .367 OBP and .537 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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