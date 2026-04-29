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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On April 29

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Murakami has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .241 BA, .366 OBP and .574 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (11th in MLB). He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.21 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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