FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On April 27

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field, on Monday, April 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .232 BA, .369 OBP and .566 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and an 18% walk rate. His OPS is .935, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News