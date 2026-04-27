Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On April 27

Murakami is hitting for a .232 BA, .369 OBP and .566 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and an 18% walk rate. His OPS is .935, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.