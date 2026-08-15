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Moises Ballesteros
Los Angeles Angels

Moises Ballesteros

Los Angeles Angels • #13 C

Moises Ballesteros And Angels Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 15

Moises Ballesteros and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Ballesteros has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Ballesteros is hitting for a .214 BA, .284 OBP and .337 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 17 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moises Ballesteros

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