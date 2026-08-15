Moises Ballesteros And Angels Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 15

Ballesteros is hitting for a .214 BA, .284 OBP and .337 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 17 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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