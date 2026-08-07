Moises Ballesteros And Angels Take On Marlins On Aug. 7

Ballesteros is hitting for a .228 BA, .296 OBP and .371 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 16 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Tyler Phillips gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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