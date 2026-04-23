MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Twins On April 23

Melendez had a .083 BA, .154 OBP and .167 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .321 and he scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in one runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (2-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.