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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Twins On April 21

MJ Melendez and his New York Mets will take on the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Melendez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez had a .083 BA, .154 OBP and .167 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .321 and he scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in one runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

The Twins are sending Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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