MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Twins On April 21

Melendez had a .083 BA, .154 OBP and .167 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .321 and he scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in one runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

The Twins are sending Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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