MJ Melendez And Mets Face Phillies On June 21

Melendez is hitting for a .191 BA, .313 OBP and .364 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 14 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (6-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.01 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

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