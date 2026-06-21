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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Face Phillies On June 21

MJ Melendez and his New York Mets will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Melendez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .191 BA, .313 OBP and .364 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 14 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (6-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.01 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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