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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Nationals On April 30

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will square off against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Melendez has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .296 BA, .367 OBP and .519 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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