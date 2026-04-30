MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Nationals On April 30

Melendez is hitting for a .296 BA, .367 OBP and .519 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

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