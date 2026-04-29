MJ Melendez And Mets Face Nationals On April 29

Melendez is hitting for a .280 BA, .333 OBP and .520 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored three runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (0-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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