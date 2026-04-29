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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Face Nationals On April 29

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will face the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Melendez has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .280 BA, .333 OBP and .520 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored three runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (0-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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