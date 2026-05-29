MJ Melendez And Mets Face Marlins On May 29

Melendez is hitting for a .203 BA, .322 OBP and .351 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored eight runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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