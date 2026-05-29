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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Face Marlins On May 29

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Melendez has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .203 BA, .322 OBP and .351 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored eight runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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