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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Marlins On May 24

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Melendez has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .206 BA, .316 OBP and .368 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored eight runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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