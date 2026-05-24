MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Marlins On May 24

Melendez is hitting for a .206 BA, .316 OBP and .368 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored eight runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first this season.

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