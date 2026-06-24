MJ Melendez And Mets Face Cubs On June 24

Melendez is hitting for a .184 BA, .309 OBP and .351 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 14 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Javier Assad (5-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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