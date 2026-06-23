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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Cubs On June 23

MJ Melendez and his New York Mets will face the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Melendez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .189 BA, .311 OBP and .360 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 14 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Edward Cabrera gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.21 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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