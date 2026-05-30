Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Twins On May 30

Keller is 5-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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