Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Twins On May 30
Mitch Keller will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Keller has -115 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Keller is 5-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.