Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Mariners On June 23

Keller is 5-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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