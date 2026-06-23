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Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates • #23 SP

Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Mariners On June 23

Mitch Keller will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Keller has -115 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Keller is 5-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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