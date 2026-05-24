Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Blue Jays On May 24

Keller is 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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