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Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Square Off Against White Sox On April 24

Miles Mikolas will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Mikolas has -158 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mikolas is 0-3 with a 9.15 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

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