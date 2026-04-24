Miles Mikolas And Nationals Square Off Against White Sox On April 24

Mikolas is 0-3 with a 9.15 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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