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Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Face Phillies On June 24

Miles Mikolas will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Mikolas is 2-6 with a 5.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

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