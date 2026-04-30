Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Mets On April 30

Mikolas is 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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