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Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Mets On April 30

Miles Mikolas will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Mikolas has +112 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Mikolas is 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

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