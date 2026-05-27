Miles Mikolas And Nationals Square Off Against Guardians On May 27

Mikolas is 1-3 with a 6.17 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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