Miles Mikolas And Nationals Square Off Against Guardians On May 27
Miles Mikolas will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Mikolas has -136 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Mikolas is 1-3 with a 6.17 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing three hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.