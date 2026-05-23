Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On May 23

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .232 BA, .303 OBP and .362 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 22 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.