Mike Trout And Angels Face White Sox On April 28

Trout is hitting for a .243 BA, .422 OBP and .553 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .976, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (17th in MLB). Trout has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Davis Martin (3-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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