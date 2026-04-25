Mike Trout And Angels Play Royals On April 25

Trout is hitting for a .233 BA, .425 OBP and .544 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 23.3% walk rate. His OPS is .969, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. Trout has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Cole Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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