Mike Trout And Angels Play Royals On April 24

Trout is hitting for a .239 BA, .417 OBP and .557 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 21.7% walk rate. His OPS is .974, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. Trout has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Noah Cameron (1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

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