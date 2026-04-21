Mike Trout And Angels Face Blue Jays On April 21

Trout is hitting for a .235 BA, .415 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 21.7% walk rate. His OPS is .958, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Trout has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.

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