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Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels • #27 CF

Mike Trout And Angels Face Blue Jays On April 21

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Trout has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Trout is hitting for a .235 BA, .415 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 21.7% walk rate. His OPS is .958, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Trout has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Trout

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