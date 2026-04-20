Mike Trout And Angels Face Blue Jays On April 20

Trout is hitting for a .234 BA, .422 OBP and .558 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 22.5% walk rate. His OPS is .980, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (18th in MLB). Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Dylan Cease (0-0 with a 1.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.

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