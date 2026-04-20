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Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels • #27 CF

Mike Trout And Angels Face Blue Jays On April 20

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium, on Monday, April 20 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Trout has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Trout is hitting for a .234 BA, .422 OBP and .558 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 22.5% walk rate. His OPS is .980, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (18th in MLB). Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Dylan Cease (0-0 with a 1.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Trout

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