Mike Trout And Angels Play Astros On March 29

Trout had a .232 BA, .359 OBP and .439 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 73 runs. In 556 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 64 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai will start for the Astros, his first this season.

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