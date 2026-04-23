Mike Soroka And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 23
Mike Soroka will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Soroka has -130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Soroka is 4-0 with a 2.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.