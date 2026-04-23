Mike Soroka And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 23

Soroka is 4-0 with a 2.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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