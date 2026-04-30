Mike Soroka And Diamondbacks Play Brewers On April 30
Mike Soroka will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Soroka has -102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Soroka is 4-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.