Mike Soroka And Diamondbacks Play Brewers On April 30

Soroka is 4-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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