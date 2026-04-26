Miguel Vargas And White Sox Play Nationals On April 26

Vargas is hitting for a .213 BA, .353 OBP and .436 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 20 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Vargas has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.