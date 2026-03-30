Miguel Vargas And White Sox Square Off Against Marlins On March 30
Miguel Vargas and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Vargas has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Vargas had a .234 BA, .316 OBP and .401 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .717 and he scored 80 runs. In 569 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 60 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last game against the Brewers.
Chris Paddack will start for the Marlins, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.