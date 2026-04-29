Miguel Vargas And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On April 29

Vargas is hitting for a .214 BA, .364 OBP and .447 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 21 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Vargas has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Yusei Kikuchi (0-3) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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