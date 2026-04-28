Mickey Moniak And Rockies Take On Reds On April 28

Moniak is hitting for a .316 BA, .353 OBP and .684 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.036 and he has scored 14 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Chase Burns (2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.

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