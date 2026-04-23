Mickey Moniak And Rockies Take On Padres On April 23

Moniak is hitting for a .286 BA, .313 OBP and .651 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .964 and he has scored 11 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs. Moniak has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Matt Waldron (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

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