Mickey Moniak And Rockies Face Padres On April 22

Moniak is hitting for a .271 BA, .302 OBP and .627 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .929 and he has scored 10 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. Moniak has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.