Mickey Moniak And Rockies Face Padres On April 21

Moniak is hitting for a .273 BA, .305 OBP and .655 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .960 and he has scored 10 runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. Moniak has recorded one steal on one attempt. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

The Padres are sending Randy Vasquez (1-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.49 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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