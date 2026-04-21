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Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies

Mickey Moniak

Colorado Rockies • #22 CF

Mickey Moniak And Rockies Face Padres On April 21

Mickey Moniak and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Moniak has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Moniak is hitting for a .273 BA, .305 OBP and .655 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .960 and he has scored 10 runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. Moniak has recorded one steal on one attempt. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

The Padres are sending Randy Vasquez (1-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.49 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mickey Moniak

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