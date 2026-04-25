Mickey Moniak And Rockies Face Mets On April 25

Moniak is hitting for a .315 BA, .338 OBP and .712 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.050 and he has scored 14 runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Kodai Senga (0-3 with an 8.83 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.