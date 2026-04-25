FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies

Mickey Moniak

Colorado Rockies • #22 CF

Mickey Moniak And Rockies Face Mets On April 25

Mickey Moniak and the Colorado Rockies will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Moniak has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Moniak is hitting for a .315 BA, .338 OBP and .712 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.050 and he has scored 14 runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Kodai Senga (0-3 with an 8.83 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mickey Moniak

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News