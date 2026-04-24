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Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies

Mickey Moniak

Colorado Rockies • #22 CF

Mickey Moniak And Rockies Face Mets On April 24

Mickey Moniak and his Colorado Rockies will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Moniak has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Moniak is hitting for a .324 BA, .347 OBP and .750 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.097 and he has scored 14 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. Moniak has recorded one steal on one attempt. He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 4-for-5) in his last game against the Padres.

Freddy Peralta (1-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mickey Moniak

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