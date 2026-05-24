Mickey Gasper And Red Sox Take On Twins On May 24

Gasper is hitting for a .333 BA, .351 OBP and .389 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored four runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (5-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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