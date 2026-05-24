Mickey Gasper And Red Sox Take On Twins On May 24
Mickey Gasper and the Boston Red Sox will face the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Gasper has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gasper is hitting for a .333 BA, .351 OBP and .389 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored four runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.
The Twins will send Bailey Ober (5-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.