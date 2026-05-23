Mickey Gasper And Red Sox Take On Twins On May 23

Gasper is hitting for a .333 BA, .353 OBP and .394 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored three runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Taj Bradley (4-1) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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