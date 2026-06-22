Michael Wacha And Royals Play Rays On June 22

Wacha is 4-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.