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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Play Rays On June 22

Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Wacha has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wacha is 4-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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