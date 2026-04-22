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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against Orioles On April 22

Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, April 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Wacha has +128 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Wacha is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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