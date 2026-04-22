Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against Orioles On April 22

Wacha is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.