Michael Wacha And Royals Play Braves On March 28

Wacha went 10-13 with a 3.86 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Braves averaged 4.5 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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