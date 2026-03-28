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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Play Braves On March 28

Michael Wacha will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Wacha has +140 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Wacha went 10-13 with a 3.86 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Braves averaged 4.5 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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