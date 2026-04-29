Michael Wacha And Royals Face Athletics On April 29
Michael Wacha will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Wacha has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wacha is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, April 22 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.