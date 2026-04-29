Michael Wacha And Royals Face Athletics On April 29

Wacha is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, April 22 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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