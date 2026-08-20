Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Reds On Aug. 20

McGreevy is 5-9 with a 3.48 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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