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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Orioles On Aug. 26

Michael McGreevy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:45 p.m. ET. McGreevy has +118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McGreevy is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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