Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Orioles On Aug. 26

McGreevy is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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